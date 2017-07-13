FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires three properties for $71.5 mln
#Financials
July 13, 2017 / 11:14 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires three properties for $71.5 mln

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

* Rexford industrial acquires three properties for $71.5 million and sells property for $18.7 million

* ‍Proceeds from disposition were reinvested into a new acquisition​

* ‍Additionally, company announced disposition of an industrial property for approximately $18.7 million​

* Part of purchases were funded utilizing cash on hand and company's line of credit​

* Proceeds from sale of property for $18.7 million were used to fund a portion of Carmenita Norwalk acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

