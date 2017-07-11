FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Realty, on July 5, co through operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P entered into agreement to acquire industrial park
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Realty, on July 5, co through operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P entered into agreement to acquire industrial park

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc:

* Rexford Industrial Realty - on July 5, co through operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P entered into agreement to acquire an industrial park

* Rexford Industrial Realty - expects to fund deal through combination of available cash on hand, by drawing on co's unsecured revolving credit facility

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of industrial park is $210.5 million, exclusive of closing costs

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - company made a deposit of $6.0 million upon entering into agreement - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2tFAO86) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.