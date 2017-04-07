April 7 Rexlot Holdings Ltd
* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement
* Aggregate subscription price of subscription shares is
hk$254.6 million and aggregate principal amount of convertible
bonds is hk$348 million
* Co conditionally agreed to allot, and subscriber agreed to
subscribe for shares at subscription price of hk$0.134 per share
and convertible bonds
* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from share subscription
and cb subscription will be approximately hk$602.6 million and
hk$600.1 million
* Subscriber is Keen Start
