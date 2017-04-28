BRIEF-Employers Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Employers holdings inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rZcDhU) Further company coverage:
April 28 Reyal Urbis SA:
* Q1 net loss 34.4 million euros ($37.6 million) versus loss 40.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 8.9 million euros versus 8.8 million euros year ago
* Q1 recurring positive EBITDA 2.8 million euros versus negative 1.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Renaissancere Holdings- effective may 25 Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd entered into fourth amendment to letter of credit reimbursement agreement