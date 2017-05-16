May 16 Coca-Cola Co
* Reyes Holdings says to expand its footprint in U.S.
Coca-Cola system by adding territory in California and Nevada
* Reyes Holdings - letter of intent announced today involves
west operating unit of Coca-Cola refreshments, which is part of
Coca-Cola Company
* Reyes Holdings - agreement is part of a plan to
refranchise all of Coca-Cola Company's U.S. bottling territories
by end of 2017
* Reyes Holdings - financial terms are not being disclosed
