BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Reynolds American Inc:
* Reported EPS first quarter at $0.55
* First quarter adjusted EPS $0.56
* Qtrly net sales $2,949 million versus $2,917 million
* Proposed RAI/BAT transaction obtained U.S. and Japan antitrust approvals; closing still expected to be in third quarter of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $3.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Industry cigarette volume was down 3.1 percent in the first quarter
* Total first-quarter domestic cigarette volumes for RAI's operating companies decreased 4.4 percent from the prior-year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results