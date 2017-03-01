BRIEF-Affin Holdings posts qtrly net profit 120.2 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
March 1 Reysas REIT:
* FY 2016 revenue of 81.9 million lira ($22.37 million) versus 69.1 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 net profit of 131.4 million lira versus 141.5 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6605 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million