US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed amid oil worries
* Dow down 27 pts, S&P up 1.25 pts, Nasdaq down 3.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)
June 13 RF Industries Ltd:
* Q2 earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 sales $7.6 million versus $7.7 million
* RF Industries Ltd - qtrly shr $0.01
* RF Industries Ltd - qtrly EPS from continuing operations $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 27 pts, S&P up 1.25 pts, Nasdaq down 3.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)
* MGM Resorts International announces redemption of 11.375% senior notes