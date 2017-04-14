BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 RfTech Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 20 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date is April 17, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 0 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 8,000 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/odxIBy
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: