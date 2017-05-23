May 23 RGC Resources Inc:

* On May 18, utility subsidiary of co entered into agreement to issue notes in aggregate principal amount of $8 million

* Notes will have 10-year term from date of issue at fixed interest rate of 3.58% with interest payable semi-annually - SEC filing

* Proceeds from these notes will be used to refinance a portion of unit's existing debt under its variable rate line-of-credit