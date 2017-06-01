BRIEF-Microchip enters into amendment to amended, restated credit agreement
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
June 1 Shoretel Inc
* RGM Capital, LLC reports 6.13 percent stake in ShoreTel Inc as of June 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qL5IY4) Further company coverage:
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing