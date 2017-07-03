FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-RH ‍on June 28, Restoration Hardware, unit of co, entered into eleventh amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 3, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-RH ‍on June 28, Restoration Hardware, unit of co, entered into eleventh amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - RH

* RH - ‍on June 28, restoration Hardware Inc, unit of co, entered into eleventh amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of June 28 - SEC Filing

* RH - ‍Credit agreement establishes an up to $80 million last out, delayed draw term loan facility​

* RH - ‍Under credit agreement, restoration Hardware, Inc. also has a revolving line of credit available of up to $600 million​

* RH - Agreement includes $200 million accordion feature under which revolving line of credit maybe expanded by agreement of parties from $600 million to $800 million​

* RH - ‍credit agreement amends and restates existing tenth amended and restated credit agreement dated as of November 24, 2014, as amended​ Source text: [bit.ly/2uh64IM] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.