* Rh reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.09

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.4 billion to $2.45 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "taking a cautiously optimistic approach to our outlook given uncertain macro environment"

* Rh - qtrly revenue $562.1 million versus $455.5 million a year ago‍​

* Says guiding revenue for q2 to a range of $595 million to $610 million

* Q1 revenue view $558.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $581.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $0.38 to $0.43

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowering fy 2017 adjusted net income guidance from a range of $65 million to $80 million, to a range of $60 million to $70 million