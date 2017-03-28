UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 RH -
* RH reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.68
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 8 to 12 percent
* Sees q1 2017 revenue up 16 to 20 percent
* RH sees fy 2017 adjusted net income growth in range of 26% to 55%
* Qtrly comparable brand revenues declined 18% compared to a 9% increase last year
* Sees q1 adjusted net income in range of $0.8 to $2.4 million
* Sees q1 earnings per share $0.02-$0.06
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.78-$2.19
* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures $140-$160 million
* Gaap net revenues for q4 of fiscal 2016 decreased 9% to $586.7 million from $647.2 million
* Adjusted net revenues for q4 of fiscal 2016 decreased 9% to $590.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.