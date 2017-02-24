Feb 24 RHB Bank Bhd

* qtrly revenue 2.56 billion rgt

* qtrly net profit 261.24 million rgt

* qtrly net interest income 860.6 million rgt versus 890.7 million rgt

* proposed final single tier cash dividend of 7 sen per share

* "malaysian banking sector growth is expected to be modest"

* "group‟s performance for the financial year 2017 is expected to be better than the previous financial year"

* "domestic demand is expected to remain resilient in 2017, exports are expected to show a moderate recovery"

* year ago qtrly net profit 363.4 million rgt, revenue 2.82 billion rgt