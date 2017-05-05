BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
May 5 Rhoen Klinikum Ag
* Interim report for the first quarter of 2017: new board of management tackles main tasks - focus on raising profitability and putting campus concept into practice - outlook for 2017
* Outlook for 2017: revenues between eur 1.20 billion and eur 1.23 billion, EBITDA between eur 85 million and eur 105 million
* Q1 revenues amount to eur 300.1 million
* Shall propose dividend from net consolidated profit in amount of eur 0.35 per non-par share
* Q1 EBITDA stands at eur 25.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
* Infusystem's board of directors rejects 22nw Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate