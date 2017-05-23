BRIEF-Sanderson Farms comments on complaint filed in California
* The three non-profit corporations seek, among other things, an order enjoining co from continuing its "100% natural" marketing program
May 23 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd
* HY turnover up 8.2% to 2.2 billion rand
* HY headline earnings up 15.9% to 126 million rand
* HY diluted HEPS up 7.9% to 51.4 cents per share
* HY profit after tax up 14.6% to 125 million rand
* HY group's gross profit margin 27.1 pct versus 28.2 pct year ago, owing mainly to currency impact on international division
* Volatile rand exchange rate continues to be a risk to performance of international segment
* International results benefited from group's hedging strategy in h1, but this will have reduced benefit in h2
* Plans capital investment of 220 million rand for H2 of 2017, including upgrading of production facilities at Pakco and Ma Baker Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aoxin Tianli Group - on June 22, 2017, board of directors of Aoxin Tianli appointed luchang zhou chief executive officer of company - SEC filing