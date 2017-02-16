WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 Rhoen Klinikum AG:
* Personnel committee of the supervisory board recommends reducing the management board by removing management board members Martin Menger and Jens-Peter Neumann
* Rhoen klinikum - if supervisory board accepts this recommendation, management board of company will in future consist of Stephan Holzinger (chairman), Martin Siebert (deputy chairman) and Bernd Griewing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.