Feb 16 Rhoen Klinikum AG:

* Personnel committee of the supervisory board recommends reducing the management board by removing management board members Martin Menger and Jens-Peter Neumann

* Rhoen klinikum - if supervisory board accepts this recommendation, management board of company will in future consist of Stephan Holzinger (chairman), Martin Siebert (deputy chairman) and Bernd Griewing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)