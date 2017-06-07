June 7 RHOEN KLINIKUM AG:

* ‍FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUES OF EURO 1.20 BILLION TO EURO 1.23 BILLION AND EBITDA OF EURO 85 MILLION TO EURO 105 MILLION​

* ‍PROPOSAL TO AUTHORIZE COMPANY TO ACQUIRE UP TO 10 PERCENT OF EXISTING SHARE CAPITAL HAS NOT BEEN ACCEPTED​