May 24 Rhythm Watch Co Ltd

* Says it will repurchase up to 7 million shares, representing 7.5 percent of outstanding

* Says share repurchase price at up to 1.50 billon yen in total

* Says repurchase period from May 25 to March 23, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YkCCTO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)