Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
May 24 Rhythm Watch Co Ltd
* Says it will repurchase up to 7 million shares, representing 7.5 percent of outstanding
* Says share repurchase price at up to 1.50 billon yen in total
* Says repurchase period from May 25 to March 23, 2018
Source text in Japanese:
