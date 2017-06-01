BRIEF-Yantai Shuangta Food to dissolve wholly owned unit and controlling unit
* Says it plans to dissolve wholly owned food tech subsidiary and controlling information tech subsidiary
June 1Rhythm Watch Co Ltd
* Says it bought back 511,000 shares for 112.9 million yen from May 25 to May 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 24
