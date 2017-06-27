Vivendi would need to pay a 30 pct premium to take over Ubisoft, analysts say
* Key battle ground will be Ubisoft's general meeting in September
June 27 Rhythmone Plc:
* Says Edward Hastings, president of Rhythmone will succeed Subhransu "Brian" Mukherjee as chief executive officer of company, effective July 19 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Russian cyber-security firm Kaspersky Lab said on Wednesday U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents have had "brief interactions" with some of its U.S. employees, discussions that the company described as "due diligence" chats.