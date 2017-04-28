BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 28 Ahresty Corp
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB" -R&I
* Says rating outlook stable -R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wbO2Eb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees