* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 Kewpie Corp
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I
* Says rating outlook stable -R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jRR2xG
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017