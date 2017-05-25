BRIEF-Medtronic announces 7 pct increase in cash dividend
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $0.46 per share
May 25 Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I
* Says rating outlook stable -R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bxiO3X
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting