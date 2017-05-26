BRIEF-Bell: german Cartel Office abandons proceedings against Bell Germany
* GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE ABANDONS PROCEEDINGS AGAINST BELL GERMANY
May 26 Nippon Piston Ring Co Ltd
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) raised the company's rating to "BBB" from "BBB-" -R&I
* Says rating outlook stable -R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sMI5Jf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE ABANDONS PROCEEDINGS AGAINST BELL GERMANY
MEXICO CITY, June 23 A second U-turn this year by Ford Motor Co in Mexico has raised the specter of Chinese competition for local carmaking, adding to pressure on the industry after repeated threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to saddle it with punitive tariffs.