April 24 Riber SA:

* Q1 revenue EUR 9.2 million ($9.98 million) versus EUR 1.4 million year ago

* Order book at March 31 EUR 17.0 million versus EUR 12.4 million year ago

* Considering co's good visibility, it is targeting full-year revenue growth of at least 30 pct for 2017 compared with 2016