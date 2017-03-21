BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Rice Energy Inc
* Rice Energy Inc - on March 16, Rice Energy Operating LLC, co entered into second amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement
* Rice Energy says amendment permits certain unsecured physical hedging transactions through the greater of the year 2030 or a rolling ten-year period Source text: (bit.ly/2mqnsKP) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.