BRIEF-General Electric signs services agreement with Jordan’s Samra Electric Power Company
May 15 Ricebran Technologies
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products
* Ricebran Technologies - co will supply Zurvita with proprietary ingredients and RBT's healthy natural unit to manufacture Zurvita branded products for 3-year terms
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds context, no comment from lawyer)