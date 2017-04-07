April 7 Ricebran Technologies

* Ricebran Technologies reaches agreement with co-investor in Nutra SA

* Ricebran Technologies - agreement terminated Alothon's roll-up rights

* Ricebran Technologies - agreement will result in reclassification of over $9 million of derivative warrant liabilities to shareholders' equity

* Ricebran Technologies - believes it will resolve its shareholders' equity deficiency issue when it reports 2017 Q1 results