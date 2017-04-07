BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV
April 7 Ricebran Technologies
* Ricebran Technologies reaches agreement with co-investor in Nutra SA
* Ricebran Technologies - agreement terminated Alothon's roll-up rights
* Ricebran Technologies - agreement will result in reclassification of over $9 million of derivative warrant liabilities to shareholders' equity
* Ricebran Technologies - believes it will resolve its shareholders' equity deficiency issue when it reports 2017 Q1 results
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.