Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 12 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
* Says richemont announces end of share buy-back programme initiated in may 2014 and launch of a new programme
* Says announces a new programme to buy-back up to 10 million richemont 'a' shares through market over next three years, representing 1.7 % of capital and 1.0 % of voting rights
* Richemont says repurchased a total of 5 185 000 'a' shares, representing 0.9 % of capital and 0.5 % of voting rights under expiriing buyback Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, saving the company $500 million, a top executive said on Tuesday.