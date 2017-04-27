BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Richly Field China Development Ltd :
* Ang Yucan has been appointed as an executive director
* Ma Jun an executive director of the company, was appointed as the co-chairman of the board Source text: (bit.ly/2pCczXz) Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.