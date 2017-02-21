BRIEF-Nanotech Security qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Nanotech security announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
Feb 21 Richmont Mines Inc:
* Richmont Mines reports fourth quarter and annual financial results; record performance at the island gold mine
* Q4 revenue rose 39 percent to c$44.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.02
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Richmont Mines Inc - company-wide production for quarter was 29,505 ounces of gold (27,759 ounces sold), a 32% increase over q4 2015
* Richmont Mines Inc - "in 2017 we will continue to focus on positioning island gold mine for long-term success"
* "good progress is being made" in talks between cn rail and conductors' union, says source close to negotiations