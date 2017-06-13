BRIEF-CBK Holdings posts FY loss HK$8.1 million
* Announcement of annual results for the year-ended 31 March 2017
June 13 Richoux Group Plc:
* Raised about 4.0 mln stg by way of subscription of 25.3 million shares at a price of 16 pence per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Announcement of annual results for the year-ended 31 March 2017
* Directors do not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31st March, 2017