BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 850 bln rupees
June 23 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
May 31 Hill International Inc
* Richter Capital says sends letter to board of directors of Hill International regarding interim CEO compensation
* Richter Capital - collectively, own about 10.6 million shares, or 20.4%, of outstanding common stock of Hill International, Inc
* Richter Capital - will be voting against proposal 3, advisory say-on-pay vote on named executive officer compensation
* Richter Capital - will be voting to withhold our votes for re-election of incumbent director Steven R. Curts
* Richter Capital - will also be voting to withhold our votes for re-election of incumbent director Alan S. Fellheimer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
* Increases net loss, negative shareholder equity estimates (Recasts and writes through with CEO comments)