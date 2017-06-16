BRIEF-FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor
* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease
June 16 Rici Healthcare Holdings Ltd :
* Connected Transaction investment in a joint venture
* Shanghai Rich Medical and Zhou He entered into equity transfer agreement
* Target co will be held as to 55% by Shanghai Rich Medical and 45% by partner
* Deal for a consideration of RMB1.1 million
* Shanghai Rich Medical agreed to acquire and Zhou He agreed to sell 55% equity interests of Sichuan Rich Medical Technology
* Novartis combination targeted therapy tafinlar + mekinist receives FDA approval for BRAF V600E mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)