US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 17 Rico Auto Industries Ltd:
* Says entered into family settlement agreement
* Says family settlement agreement does not have any impact on the management and control of company
* Says settlement agreement only deals with re-alignment of promoter shareholding Source text: bit.ly/2ng1EB7 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)