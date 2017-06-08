Fitch Rates Liquid Telecom IDR 'B+ (EXP)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Liquid Telecommunications Holdings Limited a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+ (EXP)'/Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned an instrument rating of 'B+ (EXP)'/'RR4' to the company's proposed new senior secured bond and term loans. Proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance the current capital structure. The final IDR and debt instrument ratings will be contingent