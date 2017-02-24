BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie Q1 net result turns to profit of RUB 537 mln
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 537 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 269 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 24 Rightmove Plc
* Nick McKittrick has notified board of his intention to retire as chief executive on 9 may 2017
* Peter Brooks-Johnson, who is currently chief operating officer and a board director since 2011 will become chief executive officer
* Nick will remain with company until 30 june 2017 to ensure a smooth transition process.
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND