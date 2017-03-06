BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Rignet Inc:
* Rignet announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings results
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.21
* Q4 revenue $52.8 million
* Rignet Inc - in quarter ended December 31, 2016, company recorded $0.6 million of restructuring charges
* Q4 revenue view $48.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI