March 6 Rignet Inc:

* Rignet announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.21

* Q4 revenue $52.8 million

* Rignet Inc - in quarter ended December 31, 2016, company recorded $0.6 million of restructuring charges

* Q4 revenue view $48.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: