June 12Riken Vitamin Co Ltd

* Says 1,000 units of its first series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 12

* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 4,077 yen per share on June 8 and 4,014 yen per share on June 12

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/2oMdFm

