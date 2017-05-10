BRIEF-Japan Animal Referral Medical Center to sign syndicated loan contract for 4.33 bln yen
May 10 Riken Vitamin Co Ltd
* Says 1,100 units of its frist series options were exercised to 110,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 10
* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 3,841 yen per share on May 2, and 3,863 yen per share on May 10
* Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital