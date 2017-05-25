BRIEF-Medtronic announces 7 pct increase in cash dividend
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $0.46 per share
May 25 Riken Vitamin Co Ltd
* Says 1,100 units of its first series options were exercised to 110,000 shares of its common stock, from May 11 to May 25
* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 3,891 yen per share on May 22 and 3,954 yen per share on May 25
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting