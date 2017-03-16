BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Rimbunan Sawit Bhd
* Feb crude palm oil production 4,553.73 MT; Feb palm kernel production 1,079.67 MT
* Feb fresh fruit bunch production 25,629.68 MT Source text (bit.ly/2mM29QJ) Further company coverage:
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.