April 5 Ring Energy Inc:

* Ring Energy Inc - Q1 2017 net production approximately 266,000 boes versus 225,500 boes for same quarter in 2016

* Ring Energy Inc - March 2017 average net daily production was approximately 3,618 boes, versus net daily production of 2,370 Boes in March 2016