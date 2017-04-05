Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Ring Energy Inc:
* Ring Energy Inc - Q1 2017 net production approximately 266,000 boes versus 225,500 boes for same quarter in 2016
* Ring Energy Inc - March 2017 average net daily production was approximately 3,618 boes, versus net daily production of 2,370 Boes in March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)