BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Ringcentral Inc
* Ringcentral announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $111.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.10
* Also announced a transition in its chief financial officer position
* Ringcentral inc - Clyde Hosein, who has served as chief financial officer since August 2013 will be leaving company at end of May 2017
* Says Mitesh Dhruv is being promoted to CFO role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.