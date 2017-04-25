April 25 Ringcentral Inc

* Ringcentral announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $111.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Also announced a transition in its chief financial officer position

* Ringcentral inc - Clyde Hosein, who has served as chief financial officer since August 2013 will be leaving company at end of May 2017

* Says Mitesh Dhruv is being promoted to CFO role