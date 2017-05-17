May 17 RINGKJOEBING LANDBOBANK A/S:

* SHARE SPLIT

* BANK'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED ACCORDING TO AUTHORIZATION IN ARTICLE 2 IN ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION TO SPLIT BANK'S SHARES IN PROPORTION 1:5

* DENOMINATION OF BANK'S SHARES AFTER SPLIT WILL THUS BE NOM. DKK 1.