Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 Rio Tinto Plc:
* Acknowledges it received revised proposal from Glencore to buy Coal & Allied Industries Limited
* Board will give new proposal appropriate consideration and will provide a further update in advance of general meeting
* Matching rights process, pursuant to which Yancoal will have two business days to present a counter offer, would then be implemented
* If Glencore's revised proposal is deemed superior and in interest of shareholders then board to adjourn general meeting of Rio Tinto Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.