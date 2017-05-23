May 23 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Riocan REIT announces firm agreement at Sunnybrook Plaza with Concert Real Estate Corporation

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust - announce signing of firm agreement on May 17, 2017, with Riocan selling a 50pct interest in Sunnybrook Plaza at price of $26.3 million

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust - partners will share in development costs on a 50/50 basis with transaction set to close in June 2017

* Riocan - Riocan will continue to act as interim property manager until redevelopment commences, and will act as retail property manager on completion

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust - concert will act as both development manager and property manager for residential portion of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: