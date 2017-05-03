BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust
* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of cumulative rate reset preferred trust units, Series C
* Riocan REIT- it will exercise its right to redeem all of 5.98 million outstanding cumulative rate reset preferred trust units, Series C on June 30, 2017
* Riocan REIT says it will exercise its right to redeem all Series C units at cash redemption price of $25.00 per series c unit
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.